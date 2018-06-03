In a pre-recorded clip, Michael Curry said: "It’s a joy to bring you these greetings to all the contestants, to the judges, to the audience, to all who made this possible.

"Thank ou to the contestants who offer yourselves and share your talent and your gifts with the rest of us. You actually help to bring some joy and happiness so thank you. God bless you. God keep you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love."

Viewers called him a "legend" and said that his appearance on the show had made their day:

More like this

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent grand final airs Sunday 3rd June on ITV