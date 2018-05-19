Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding sends Twitter into disarray
The American reverend is being lauded as the “break-out star” of the Royal Wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding was bursting with memorable moments – from the long-awaited revelation of the bride’s dress to the arrivals of Idris Elba and Oprah. But it was one American reverend who really stole the show…
Bishop Michael Curry made an extraordinarily animated and impassioned speech about love and fire and energy, quoting Martin Luther King and focussing not only on the couple’s relationship but also on themes such as war, poverty and hunger.
It’s fair to say that Curry went down an absolute treat on Twitter…
The Royal Wedding also had a lot of people on Twitter in floods of tears…
Apart from, we're willing to bet, BBC News presenter Simon McCoy, who reacted to the couple's engagement announcement with the following dry tweet: