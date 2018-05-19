"There's a line in that, 'I stay prayed up and get the job done', I think that sort of sums it up," he said.

Speaking on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, Welby added: "I'm always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple, whoever they are.

"I've made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I've been involved in and I'm thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick."

More like this

As well as being set to marry the royal couple, the archbishop officiated Markle’s baptism and confirmation into the church in a secret ceremony in March.

Welby has previously admitted to fearing he might drop the ring during the wedding.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials will take place at Windsor Castle on 19th May.