The trio will capture the build-up to the ceremony and the atmosphere as thousands arrive in Windsor. “Specially-invited guests” will share memories of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and royal and fashion experts will also be interviewed.

Kirsty Young said: “They’re a couple who seem to have captured the goodwill of the world. Yet at the heart of this national event is a very personal, modern day love story. It looks set to be a Royal Wedding like no other and I’m very pleased indeed to be part of the BBC1 team sharing it with the nation”.

Tina, Alex, Ore and Anita will be out and about in Windsor, chatting to wedding guests as they enter the chapel and speaking to the crowds who have come to catch a glimpse of the carriage procession.

The night before Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, Kirsty, Huw and Dermot will also host The Royal Wedding: They’re Getting Married In The Morning, a live look-ahead programme on BBC1 from 7-8pm. This show will hear from “people playing key roles in the wedding” and will look at how the world’s media is getting ready.

On the airwaves, Chris Evans will lead coverage for Radio 2 and Mishal Husain will be presenting live from Windsor on Radio 4's Today programme.

See below for a full summary of the BBC’s royal wedding coverage.

Television

Harry and Meghan: The Interview

BBC1, Tuesday 8th May, 11.40pm-midnight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement interview with Mishal Husain, which was originally broadcast on 27th November 2017, will be aired again.

Royal Recipes

BBC1, from Monday 14th May

Presenter Michael Buerk and chefs Anna Haugh and Paul Ainsworth will be marking the forthcoming wedding with a special series of Royal Recipes during the daytime.

The Royal Wedding: They’re Getting Married In The Morning

BBC1, Friday 18th May, 7-8pm

BBC Breakfast

BBC1, Saturday 19th May, 6am-9am

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt will be building up to the big event with special reports and features.

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

BBC1, Saturday 19th May, 9am-2pm

Live coverage from Windsor.

The Royal Wedding: Highlights of the Day

BBC2, Saturday 19th May, 6.30pm-8pm

A reflection on the events of the day.

Radio

Radio 1

Events will be covered on Newsbeat and in addition Scarlett Moffatt will be the Royal Correspondent for Radio 1, reporting into the daytime shows every hour live from Windsor Castle.

Radio 2

Coverage will be led by Chris Evans, who will celebrate with a special show and surprise guests between 8am and 11.30am.

Alan Carr and Mel Sykes return to Radio 2 between 11.30am – 1pm with “a confetti-filled programme full of great music, nuptial shout-outs and a bouquet brimming with listeners’ texts and emails”.

Paul Gambaccini will be presenting a special edition of Pick Of The Pops from 1-3pm that will feature hits from the two years in the early 1980s in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were born.

From 3-6pm, Zoe Ball will host a wedding-themed Saturday afternoon show.

Radio 3

The music of the Royal Wedding will be celebrated, including in Saturday Breakfast.

A special Words and Music on Sunday 20th May will present a series of poetry, prose and music on a wedding theme. Actors Anna Maxwell Martin and Jamie Glover read work which explores the “enduring romance of wedded bliss and the darker moments of married life”.

Radio 4

The Today programme will broadcast a special programme with Mishal Husain presenting live from Windsor ahead of the celebrations.

BBC 5 live

Breakfast host Rachel Burden will be in Windsor and Nihal Arthanayake joins the team for a special mid-morning show from 10am.

Clare Balding will host live commentary from Windsor Castle on Radio 4 (11.30am-1pm), Radio 5 live (11.30am-1pm) and the World Service (from 12pm-1pm) with coverage of the wedding procession continuing on 5 live (until 2pm). In addition Eleanor Oldroyd will be commentating on the service from St George’s Chapel and Gemma Cairney will be speaking to invited guests from inside the castle. Balding will also be joined by royal correspondent Jonny Dymond and presenters on the route of the procession including Jane Garvey, Paddy O’Connell, Aasmah Mir, Rachel Burden, Alistair Bruce-Ball and Julian Worricker.

Asian Network will feature updates throughout the day on Asian Network News as well as live reports from Anisa Kadri on the Raj and Pablo show.