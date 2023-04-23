Claire Connolly, 33 from Liverpool, took to the stage and told the judges that she'd brought her daughter Tia with her. She then dropped the bombshell, saying "she thinks it's me auditioning".

There were emotional scenes for viewers watching Britain's Got Talent last night, as a mother chose to give up her audition for her singer daughter.

As Tia and the judges looked on, shocked, Claire explained: "She's got me through some very hard times in my life. I feel like I owe her. So I'm giving my audition up for my daughter."

She continued: "This is my way of saying she's fabulous, because she deserves it and she's an incredible person".

Mother and daughter then hugged on stage, before going off so Tia could get herself prepared. When she came back, she revealed to the judges that she's been singing since she was around four years old, but usually in the shower, calling BGT the "biggest thing I've ever done".

Tia then launched into an impressive rendition of Whitney Houston's I Didn't Know My Own Strength which blew the panel away and landed her with a yes from all four judges.

Amongst the judges Tia was hoping to impress was Bruno Tonioli, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge who joined the show this season, replacing David Walliams.

The first episode of this season saw Bruno struggling to get to grips with the show's rules, as he pressed his Golden Buzzer halfway through an audition, interrupting the act's performance.

He later explained the mishap, saying: "Alesha gave me a brief, but then I forgot everything she told me! I think that was obvious when I pressed my golden buzzer at the wrong time on the first day!

"They were like, 'Here are the rules, you press it then, not then.' But that went out the window. I honestly got caught up in the moment, forgot everything I'd been told and just reacted instinctively."

