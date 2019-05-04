Here’s our round-up of our favourite acts from episode five.

The weirdest: Jay Rawlings

The 25-year-old wants to break a Guinness World Record on tonight’s show – by balancing a number of metal chairs on his face.

Although Rawlings had been practising with five, he is forced to really up his game when an American smashes the record just days before his audition.

Will he be able to break the record? And more importantly, will the judges be impressed?

The most likeable: Graeme Mathews

Children’s entertainer Mathews absolutely brims with personality from the moment he steps out on stage. A natural showman, his cheeky magic act is deliberately rubbish and only further fuels his charm.

The most surprising: Angels Inc

The girl group from the Netherlands are hoping Britain’s Got Talent is the platform to send their act global. We won’t spoil what they’re going to do, but they definitely seem to leave David Walliams very hot and bothered.

The most astonishing: Duo A&J

Acrobatic twosome Aleksey 'Alex' Maliy and Julia Makarova perform their circus routine for Cowell and co suspended from the ceiling, using only two black straps and their strength to keep them aloft.

But the duo really (and literally) take things up a notch when they ask Walliams to join them on stage.

The most star-studded: Iconic

The cute dance group, made up of girls at primary school, really bring the sass when they have ‘celebrities’ join them on stage. Expect appearances from Madonna, Freddie Mercury and The Spice Girls – complete with Posh.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV