But for these acts, they're one step closer to a spot on that Royal Variety Performance and the £250,000 prize money.

The semi-finals (Sunday through to Thursday) will see nine acts take to the stage and each night two will earn a place in next Saturday's final. Here who is bringing their best smiles, their sparkliest costumes and sharpest moves to the BGT stage...

The Singers

Ana & Fia

Mum and daughter duo (originally from Indonesia, now live in Essex) who stunned the judges with their rendition of Celine Dion & Barara Streisand's Tell Him. They earned four yeses and even a thumbs up from Mr Cowell, which is - as BGT fans will know - high praise indeed.

More like this

The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers

Nicholas Bryant

In a flash mob audition reminiscent of that classic Love Actually opening, The Collaborative Orchestra and Singers stunned the judges and crowd as member after member of the group appeared all around the auditorium playing various instruments and singing.

Danny Beard

It took some convincing to get Mr Cowell on board but 23-year-old Danny Curtis - aka Danny Beard - and his rendition of Sweet Transvestite from the musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show eventually earned him four yeses.

The Garnett Family

Forget Britain's Got Talent, this family has got talent! Mum Helen, 46, and her three daughters - Rachel, 20, and twins Anna and Abigail ,17, - knocked the judges' socks off with their version of Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home. Walliams said: ‘The blend of voices was absolutely beautiful’.

Josh Curnow

Josh Curnow singing at the piano

Josh, 26, surprised both the judges and hosts Ant and Dec with his gravelly voice. The singer, from Cornwall, also earned respect from the judges after admitting a school teacher had told him to focus on getting a job stacking shelves. They get things wrong, Cowell encouraged as Walliams tried to get over the fact that the dishy act had a girlfriend.

Kathleen Jenkins

Kathleen Jenkins singing

25-year-old Kathleen hails from Newport in South Wales and her beautiful vocals earned a standing ovation from the four judges. Of her performance of Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones Cowell said: "I think you are very special."

Mel & Jamie

Another singing duo keeping it in the family are Mel and Jamie from South Wales. Mel, 45, and Jamie, 16, decided to team up after Jamie hurt his arm and couldn't play the guitar. It paid off, their performance of Say Something by Great Big World and Christina Aguilera caught the judges' attention with Dixon noting: "Your harmonies blended beautifully together. It was a very emotional audition."

Morgan Connie Smith

Morgan's audition was a tale of two halves: her first attempt was packed full of nerves, but when Cowell asked her to stop and try a different song - encouraging her to turn the room into the Morgan Smith concert - it all changed for the better. Packing a punch with her vocals, Morgan nabbed those all important four yeses. "I would put you under the bracket of raw talent," Walliams said.

Rachael Wooding

Rachael Wooding is a former West End performer and singer from Harlington. Her audition - singing With You from Ghost The Musical - was one of those 'pin drop' moments that had everyone's complete and undivided attention.

Richard Bayton

29-year-old Richard from York isn't one to give up. Two years ago his audition earned a buzz from Cowell, who also hit Holden's buzzer just to hammer home his dislike. But, armed with another unique medley of songs to blast out, Richard did enough to impress the other three who've clearly remained in his corner.

Vox Fortura (formerly Vox Fortis)

Vox Fortis on stage

Vox Fortura's vocal group has lost a member since their first audition: Cameron Jones deciding to pursue his own projects. They've also changed their name - formerly being Vox Fortis. Rodney, 37, Thomas, 39, Elias, 29, and Julius ,37, have plenty of vocal power to show off though and despite having only been together a short time, BBC Proms and West End musical experience to boot.

Wayne Woodward

Wayne Woodward at his audition

20-year-old Wayne caught the judges completely off guard when the Danny Dyer-alike suddenly sang with a voice like Frank Sinatra. His dad getting so excited he fell off of his seat was one of the highlights of the series, too.

Presentation School Choir

The Presentation School Choir from Kilkenny was created by choral director Veronica McCarron, made up of girls aged 14-18. The interesting mix of clever dance moves and captivating vocals saw them sail through their first audition.

Zyrah Rose

Zyrah Rose is a classical singing group, made up of Charlotte, Kara, Emily and Christine aged 25 to 28. They put their own spin on Ed Sheeran's I See Fire, with Holden dubbing it "stunning".

Advertisement

Next... the dancers