"I had a bad, difficult marriage," Ana admitted. "I had to take the kids out of home for good. Now we're here for a fresh start, hoping for a better future for us."

Performing Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand's Tell Him their huge vocals captivated the judges and crowd, a tearful Amanda Holden telling them: "It's just wonderful. I just want the best for you."

"It was incredibly emotional from the first note," added David Walliams as Alesha Dixon admitted: "I always say music is the best therapy, the hairs on my arms stood up."

More like this

"This is the best thing you could possibly do under the circumstances to show that you two are completely strong, united, put put on the most amazing performance and the audience here also loved it," Simon Cowell added.

The duo move through to the next round of deliberations, the acts through to this year's live-semi finals announced during next Saturday night's show. The first semi-final follows on Sunday 22nd May.

Advertisement

See Britain's Got Talent next auditions Saturday on ITV