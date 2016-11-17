In a video for BBC Radio 1, Cumberbatch shares such knowledgeable comments as "he's spinning her to the left and then the right, it's difficult to tell on television" and "he's kicking out, it's all good though - they're not kicking each other."

"He's amazing, he's so good," Cumberbatch confirms.

You might expect that kind of loyalty given that the Judge Rinder star was best man at Cumberbatch's wedding, while Cumberbatch officiated Rinder's own ceremony when the he married his long-term boyfriend in 2013.

The two have been close friends since meeting at Manchester University.

At the start of the series, Rinder revealed he was hoping the actor would show up to watch him tear up the dance floor.

“He might come,” Rinder told RadioTimes.com. “Well, you hope that your good friends are going to show up. We shall see.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.45pm on BBC1 on Saturday 29th October