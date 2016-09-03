And now with Rinder swapping his robes for rhinestones, there’s a simple question that needs answering: will Cumberbatch visit the live shows to see his friend’s dance-floor moves?

“He might come,” Rinder told RadioTimes.com on the eve of his first Strictly Come Dancing TV appearance. “Well, you hope that your good friends are going to show up. We shall see.”

We shall see indeed, with fingers crossed for the Sherlock/Strictly crossover. If now's not time for this gif then we don't know what is.

But what will close friend Cumberbatch see if he decides to pop over to the ballroom? Will he witness the highly anticipated judge-off between Rinder and Craig Revel Horwood?

Perhaps not. “While [Revel Horwood] is behaving in a judgely way and – like me – reasonable, fair, honest and brilliant then I’m sure we’ll get on perfectly well,” said Rinder.

But if the pleasantries don’t last? Well, Cumberbatch has defeated Moriarty, so he can take down Revel Horwood.

