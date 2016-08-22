“The only thing I knew would make my grandmother more proud than watching my TV courtroom was to see me dressed up in white tie doing the Foxtrot," said Robert. "So although I suspect the latter will be far more difficult, I am doing Strictly Come Dancing for her. No doubt the judges will be as fair, kind and thoughtful as me (especially the charming Craig Revel Horwood). I shall await their verdicts.”

Robert couldn't resist a little dig at fellow snarky judge Craig Revel Horwood, saying “The difference between me and him is that I’m still able to raise an eyebrow un-wind assisted,” but admitting “if I’m rubbish and if he says so then I’ll have to admit it, I suppose.

"I don’t tell lies... if people are off or mean then I’ll tell everybody… as long as people aren’t divas, I’ll be fine.”

His part in the contest has been thought of as a done deal for some time. "Anybody who has watched Judge Rinder will know that he is going to be a brilliant match for Craig [Revel Horwood]," a source told The Sun.

Len Goodman will enjoy it. "I sentence you to a week of posture training..." etc etc. Perhaps they'll even give the Head Judge his own gavel to keep Judge Rinder in check.

And while we may be getting ahead of ourselves, Rinder is close friends with a certain Benedict Cumberbatch. Now, imagine if he were to pop by the ballroom to watch one week...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year