“I put the money on a magician winning. I would love a magician to win this year,” she added.

“Magic started on our show as something we groaned at and thought ‘Oh god, here we go’ to something now we just think is unbelievably amazing.”

Indeed, Simon Cowell moans that last year’s runner-up Jamie Raven has inspired a lot of magicians to come forward, teasing that it reminds him of leaving a birthday party in tears as a child. Admittedly, there are a few that don’t quite hit the mark tonight, including one whose trick is simply to try and con the judges into hitting the Golden Buzzer. But magician Richard Jones shifts the mood with his own clever close-up magic tricks.

More like this

Jones is a solider who’s been part of the Household Cavalry for the last five years. Without giving too much away, let’s just say he’s a dab hand with a pair of scissors and a bit of paper. And when you think it’s all gone wrong, you’re best off giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement

Can BGT conjure up a winning magician? Will Richard Jones sail through to the semi-finals? Find out tonight from 8:00pm on ITV