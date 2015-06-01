Their haul was far beyond that of their closest competitors as Welsh choir Côr Glanaethwy took third place with 10.7% of the votes. Dancing dads Old Men Grooving weren’t too far behind with 10.2% of the votes, while fifth place was claimed by 15-year-old crooner Isaac Waddington who took 9.7%.

At the lower end of the scale, twelfth place went to Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer Boyband, who scored just 1.5%. And while she was far and away the most popular choice for the public’s Wildcard, martial arts performer Jesse-Jane McParland, took just 4.2% of the final vote.

The judges' choices almost entirely matched those of the public votes throughout the week, but had the decision belonged to the public alone throughout the semi-finals, we’d have seen singer Henry Gallagher among the final line-up.

During the first semi-final, the judges opted to save dance group – and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer choice – Entity Allstars over the young crooner. But had the decision gone back to the public, the votes put Henry ahead at 17.5% to Entity Allstars' 12.8%. The public did then have the chance to vote Henry back in via the public Wildcard, but the aforementioned Jesse-Jane eventually took that spot.

Here’s the full list of votes throughout the week:

Vote 1

Côr Glanaethwy - 21.9%

Henry Gallagher - 17.5%

Entity Allstars - 12.8%

Lorraine Bowen - 12.3%

Mitch & Cally The Wonderdog - 11.5%

Becky O'Brien - 11.4%

Billy & Emily England - 7.6%

Andrew Fleming - 2.5%

Ruby Red Performers - 2.5%

Vote 2

Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse - 29.3%

Old Men Grooving - 27.1%

Revelation Avenue - 16.3%

Groove Thing - 7.2%

Bonetics - 6.2%

The HoneyBuns - 5.3%

Michael Late - 4.5%

Alison Jiear - 2.7%

Luca Calo - 1.4%

Vote 3

Jamie Raven - 33.7%

UDI - 12.4%

IMD Legion - 11.6%

The Kingdom Tenors - 10.8%

Gracie Wickens-Sweet - 10.0%

The Sakyi Five - 8.0%

Ella Shaw - 7.4%

Dylan Byrd - 3.8%

Narinder Dhani - 2.3%

Vote 4

Isaac Waddington - 18.6%

The Neales - 17.6%

Boyband - 17.6%

Marc Métral - 16.6%

The Kanneh-Masons - 12.1%

Maia Gough - 8.0%

Lisa Sampson - 5.1%

Jeffrey Drayton - 3.1%

OK WorldWide - 1.3%

Vote 5

Calum Scott - 25.6%

Danny Posthill - 20.3%

Jesse-Jane McParland - 14.3%

Jonathan Lutwyche - 13.9%

Emma Jones - 11.5%

Beat Brothers - 6.5%

Misstasia - 4.3%

Chloé Louise Crawford - 2.5%

Peter Lambert - 1.1%

Final

Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse - 22.6%

Jamie Raven - 20.4%

Côr Glanaethwy - 10.7%

Old Men Grooving - 10.2%

Isaac Waddington - 9.7%

Calum Scott - 8.2%

Danny Posthill - 5.3%

Jesse-Jane McParland - 4.2%

The Neales - 3.6%

UDI - 1.9%

Entity Allstars - 1.7%

Boyband - 1.5%

Wildcard vote

Jesse Jane McParland - 33.3%

Henry Gallagher - 19.2%

Revelation Avenue - 19.0%

Boyband - 18.8%

IMD Legion – 9.7%