Voting breakdown reveals Jules and Matisse and Jamie Raven dominated Britain's Got Talent final
The champion canine and magician were streets ahead of the other acts in yesterday's final, but public votes could have spelled a different story for singer Henry Gallagher
A breakdown of the public votes from last night’s Britain’s Got Talent final shows a close contest between champions Jules O’Dwyer and her dancing dog Matisse and runner up Jamie Raven.
Scooping 22.6% of the 4.5 million votes, the canine and his trainer saw off stiff competition from the helicopter conjurer who bagged 20.4% of the votes.
Their haul was far beyond that of their closest competitors as Welsh choir Côr Glanaethwy took third place with 10.7% of the votes. Dancing dads Old Men Grooving weren’t too far behind with 10.2% of the votes, while fifth place was claimed by 15-year-old crooner Isaac Waddington who took 9.7%.
At the lower end of the scale, twelfth place went to Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer Boyband, who scored just 1.5%. And while she was far and away the most popular choice for the public’s Wildcard, martial arts performer Jesse-Jane McParland, took just 4.2% of the final vote.
The judges' choices almost entirely matched those of the public votes throughout the week, but had the decision belonged to the public alone throughout the semi-finals, we’d have seen singer Henry Gallagher among the final line-up.
During the first semi-final, the judges opted to save dance group – and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer choice – Entity Allstars over the young crooner. But had the decision gone back to the public, the votes put Henry ahead at 17.5% to Entity Allstars' 12.8%. The public did then have the chance to vote Henry back in via the public Wildcard, but the aforementioned Jesse-Jane eventually took that spot.
Here’s the full list of votes throughout the week:
Vote 1
Côr Glanaethwy - 21.9%
Henry Gallagher - 17.5%
Entity Allstars - 12.8%
Lorraine Bowen - 12.3%
Mitch & Cally The Wonderdog - 11.5%
Becky O'Brien - 11.4%
Billy & Emily England - 7.6%
Andrew Fleming - 2.5%
Ruby Red Performers - 2.5%
Vote 2
Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse - 29.3%
Old Men Grooving - 27.1%
Revelation Avenue - 16.3%
Groove Thing - 7.2%
Bonetics - 6.2%
The HoneyBuns - 5.3%
Michael Late - 4.5%
Alison Jiear - 2.7%
Luca Calo - 1.4%
Vote 3
Jamie Raven - 33.7%
UDI - 12.4%
IMD Legion - 11.6%
The Kingdom Tenors - 10.8%
Gracie Wickens-Sweet - 10.0%
The Sakyi Five - 8.0%
Ella Shaw - 7.4%
Dylan Byrd - 3.8%
Narinder Dhani - 2.3%
Vote 4
Isaac Waddington - 18.6%
The Neales - 17.6%
Boyband - 17.6%
Marc Métral - 16.6%
The Kanneh-Masons - 12.1%
Maia Gough - 8.0%
Lisa Sampson - 5.1%
Jeffrey Drayton - 3.1%
OK WorldWide - 1.3%
Vote 5
Calum Scott - 25.6%
Danny Posthill - 20.3%
Jesse-Jane McParland - 14.3%
Jonathan Lutwyche - 13.9%
Emma Jones - 11.5%
Beat Brothers - 6.5%
Misstasia - 4.3%
Chloé Louise Crawford - 2.5%
Peter Lambert - 1.1%
Final
Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse - 22.6%
Jamie Raven - 20.4%
Côr Glanaethwy - 10.7%
Old Men Grooving - 10.2%
Isaac Waddington - 9.7%
Calum Scott - 8.2%
Danny Posthill - 5.3%
Jesse-Jane McParland - 4.2%
The Neales - 3.6%
UDI - 1.9%
Entity Allstars - 1.7%
Boyband - 1.5%
Wildcard vote
Jesse Jane McParland - 33.3%
Henry Gallagher - 19.2%
Revelation Avenue - 19.0%
Boyband - 18.8%
IMD Legion – 9.7%