Our own poll here on RadioTimes.com proved there was plenty of support for young Jesse-Jane, who just missed out on a place in the final after the judges’ majority vote saw impressionist Danny Posthill take the last spot on Friday night. Indeed, our poll saw Jesse-Jane scoop 33% of the votes, with viewers clearly keen to see more of her sword-wielding action. And it seems our poll was a pretty accurate representation of the mood of both the viewers and the judges alike, with Boyband placing second with 22% of the vote.

Boyband’s return is good news for Ant and Dec, who backed them as their Golden Buzzer this year. If they do win, it’ll be quite the scoop to have beaten the judges at their own game, Ant telling me earlier in the year he wished he’d put a wager on that.

Jesse-Jane and Boyband now line-up alongside ten other performers to compete for the top prize: a spot on this year’s Royal Variety Show and £250,000.

More like this

So, here’s tonight’s full final line-up:

Jesse-Jane McParland: martial arts performer and the public’s Wildcard

Boyband: dancers and Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer

Jamie Raven: magician

Calum Scott: singer and Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

Entity Allstars: dancers and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer

Jules and Matisse: dancing dog act

Old Men Grooving: dancing dads

UDI: light dance group

Côr Glanaethwy : choir

The Neales: father/son ‘man band’

Isaac Waddington: singer

Danny Posthill: impressionist

Advertisement

See Britain's Got Talent tonight from 7:30pm on ITV