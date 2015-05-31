Jesse-Jane McParland and Boyband revealed as this year's BGT wildcards
Public vote backs the 9-year-old martial arts performer, while the judges give Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer another chance in this year’s Britain's Got Talent final
This year’s Britain’s Got Talent wildcards have been revealed and they are 9-year-old martial arts performer Jesse-Jane McParland and Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act, dancers Boyband.
It was a surprise twist to see two wildcards added this year. The judges had already revealed that they would be choosing one Wildcard to add to the final line-up. Then on Friday night hosts Ant and Dec revealed the public would be able to choose a second. With just one hour to vote, the public set about choosing between those acts that had placed third during this week’s live semi-finals. That put singer Henry Gallagher, dancers IMD Legion and Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer choice, choir Revelation Avenue, alongside Jesse-Jane and Boyband.
Our own poll here on RadioTimes.com proved there was plenty of support for young Jesse-Jane, who just missed out on a place in the final after the judges’ majority vote saw impressionist Danny Posthill take the last spot on Friday night. Indeed, our poll saw Jesse-Jane scoop 33% of the votes, with viewers clearly keen to see more of her sword-wielding action. And it seems our poll was a pretty accurate representation of the mood of both the viewers and the judges alike, with Boyband placing second with 22% of the vote.
Boyband’s return is good news for Ant and Dec, who backed them as their Golden Buzzer this year. If they do win, it’ll be quite the scoop to have beaten the judges at their own game, Ant telling me earlier in the year he wished he’d put a wager on that.
Jesse-Jane and Boyband now line-up alongside ten other performers to compete for the top prize: a spot on this year’s Royal Variety Show and £250,000.
More like this
So, here’s tonight’s full final line-up:
Jesse-Jane McParland: martial arts performer and the public’s Wildcard
Boyband: dancers and Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer
Jamie Raven: magician
Calum Scott: singer and Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer
Entity Allstars: dancers and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer
Jules and Matisse: dancing dog act
Old Men Grooving: dancing dads
UDI: light dance group
Côr Glanaethwy : choir
The Neales: father/son ‘man band’
Isaac Waddington: singer
Danny Posthill: impressionist
See Britain's Got Talent tonight from 7:30pm on ITV