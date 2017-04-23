But which auditions are worth watching over again? And, if you missed the show, who are the acts everyone will be talking about? Here's your BGT in 1,2,3...

1. Just Us

The dance group, made up of best friends Alice (17), Poppy (14), Julia (15), Annie (17) and Rebecca (16), stunned the judges with an elegant routine, but it was Julia's revelation about her scoliosis that brought everyone to tears.

The 15-year-old revealed that she'll soon need surgery that will reduce her mobility, meaning she'll never be able to dance the same way again.

It was more than Alesha Dixon - and Twitter - could handle.

Absolutely bawling at #justus on #BGT - fight for your dreams, always ? — GABRIELLA (@velvetgh0st) April 22, 2017

2. Issy Simpson

After asking Simon Cowell to pick a card at random from the pack, 8-year-old magician Issy returned to the stage and asked him what card he'd chosen before turning round to reveal her t-shirt emblazoned with Cowell's face AND the correct card he'd chosen.

Oh, and that's all before we mention the fact she'd somehow made a box get suddenly really heavy and had correctly predicted that Alesha would choose the word 'Kettle' from a completely random selection. Mind = blown.

DNA who? Soz lads. She's topped your t-shirt magic.

Even last year's winning wizard thinks so.

3. Johnny Awsum

Jonny, who lives with his wife and two children, is known for his feel-good musical comedy, which has seen him quickly rise from newcomer to sought-after headline act. After spending eight years as a barman at London’s Chuckle Club, Jonny was inspired to enter the comedy world, and hasn’t looked back since.

His BGT audition saw him roping in Ant and Dec for a rather memorable comedy musical routine.

Bonus: Gao Lin and Liu Xin

Ok, we're cheating and adding a fourth audition to the list - merely because the audition was just SO good.

Asia's Got Talent Golden Buzzer contestants Gao Lin and Liu Xin stunned the judges and the audience with their incredible acrobatic dancing. Try doing that in the garden of a Sunday morning.

Or rather, don't. Please don't. We imagine you'd have to be fairly highly trained to not fall flat on your face and break everything in your body.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV