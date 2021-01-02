The Voice UK’s Sir Tom Jones reveals which coach has “one of the strongest teams” this series

The Voice UK’s Sir Tom Jones has revealed which of his fellow coaches is “the one to look out for” in the upcoming series beginning in the New Year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets, long-time The Voice UK coach Sir Tom said that new mentor Anne-Marie has “one of the strongest teams” of the competition.

When asked which of the coaches has the team to beat this year, the musical legend answered: “We all feel that we do. We’re all strong.”

“I mean, Anne-Marie – she didn’t think that there was going to be that many people that were going to pick her. Right at the beginning, but that’s the nice thing. It’s not that overconfidence is not a good thing, but she sort of underrated herself I think in thinking, ‘Oh, I wonder, will I get a stronger team together, will anybody pick me?'”

“Well, she’s got one of the strongest teams there. You know, she’s got some strong singers. She’s the one to look out for to be honest with you,” he added.

The ITV talent show’s upcoming series will see 29-year-old singer-songwriter Anne-Marie join the coaching panel after Meghan Trainor confirmed she would not be returning due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Speaking about what she’s looking for in a contestant, Anne-Marie revealed that she wants someone with “a special tone of voice”.

“It’s weird because I said to everyone, ‘I’m not going to turn around to someone doing riffs and all that stuff – I am impressed by it, but it doesn’t make me go, ‘Yes, this is what I’m looking for,'” she said.

“I’m looking for like a really pure tone that you just know who it is as soon as you turn the radio on,” she added. “So that’s what I’m that’s what I’m listening out for – not necessarily the acrobatics of vocal ability, it’s more just like the pure tone of someone’s voice.”

The Voice UK, which first aired on BBC One in 2012 before moving to ITV three years ago, is entering its tenth series, with artists w2ill.i.am, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Tom Jones looking for a new batch of talented singers.