HRVY tops Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard as he narrowly misses out on second perfect score

Frontrunner HRVY delivered another incredible performance this week, wowing the Strictly Come Dancing judges with an American Smooth inspired by A Chorus Line.

The glitzy routine was described by judge Motsi Mabuse as “the dance of the decade” and earned a near-perfect score of 29 points, with Craig Revel Horwood being the holdout, scoring it a nine.

The famously hard-to-please judge had some minor criticisms about the dance but was generally very positive, calling HRVY a triple-threat for his dancing, singing and acting ability, and joking that it was like looking into a mirror.

Praise was also levelled at his professional partner Janette Manrara, with Shirley Ballas congratulating her for making it to the quarter-final of Strictly for the first time and calling her latest routine “beautifully choreographed from beginning to end”.

One singular #Strictly sensation with more lifts that we can count. ???? HRVY and Janette are literally shining tonight! @HRVY @JManrara pic.twitter.com/6b0fBWdw2F — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 5, 2020

The impressive performance meant HRVY and Janette finished the evening top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

It continues what has been a stellar run for YouTube sensation HRVY, widely considered a frontrunner for the iconic Glitterball trophy, after his perfect score in week six of the competition – the first in Strictly history.

Strictly Come Dancing was glistening with some extra sparkle this week as it featured songs from the musicals, with the six remaining couples putting their spin on classic tunes.

The legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber was present for rehearsals and there were several tributes made to theatre workers, many of whom have struggled for work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The professionals also got in on the act, delivering an unforgettable Strictly opening routine inspired by Priscilla, which set social media ablaze with gushing fans.

The shock elimination of Clara Amfo last week and repeated dance-offs for judge’s favourite Maisie Smith has made this year’s Strictly a particularly unpredictable ride, so fans are anxiously waiting to hear who will be leaving tomorrow night.

In addition, anticipation is rising for the Strictly final, which will feature a live audience and a new performance from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were forced to withdraw when the latter reported a positive COVID-19 test.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays on BBC One.