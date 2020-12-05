Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing got off to a flying start with a sparkling opening number from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, inspired by the musical Priscilla.

But it was the Strictly Come Dancing line-up who really dazzled when they returned to the dance floor with hopes of showcasing their A-game as the Strictly Come Dancing final approaches.

It was HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara whole stole the show with their incredible, sequin-covered A Chorus Line-inspired American Smooth, flirting with another perfect score but just missing out on the full 30 points thanks to Craig Revel Horwood, who gave them a nine, citing a couple of tiny timing issues.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden found themselves bottom of the leaderboard after struggling to wow the judges with their Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the musical of the same name.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances were all numbers from musicals for Musicals Week, with tunes from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Little Shop of Horrors and The Phantom of the Opera.

So, who will end up in the dance-off this week, and who will end up departing the ballroom for good?

Read on for your live scores on the Strictly leaderboard.

Week Seven Scores

Week Six Scores

HRVY and Janette Manrara (10 + 10 + 10) = 30 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (10 + 10 + 9) = 29 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8+ 8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

Week Five scores

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (9+10+10) = 29 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (9+9+9) = 27 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (8+9+10) = 27 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+9+9) = 26 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+8) = 25 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (7+9+9) = 25 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (8+8+8) = 24 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5+6+7) = 18

Week Four scores

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (9+10+10) = 29 HRVY and Janette Manrara (8+10+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+10+9) = 27 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (8+8+9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (7+8+9) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7+7+8) = 22 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (5+7+8) = 20 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5+7+8) = 20 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (4+6+7) = 17

Week Three scores

After having combined scores for week two, week three was back to normal scoring as the celebs got to grips with movie week.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (9+9+9) = 27 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8+9+9) = 26 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8+7+9) = 24 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (8+8+8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (8+8+8) = 24 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (7+8+8) = 23 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (6+7+8) = 21 HRVY and Janette Manrara (6+7+8) = 21 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+6+6) = 20 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (6+7+6) = 19 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (3+4+5) = 12

Week One and Two combined scores

The contestants received scores for their week two dances. However, the scores from weeks one and two were combined, as usual, before the public vote.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (24 + 25) = 49 HRVY and Janette Manrara (25 + 24) = 49 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (21 + 24) = 45 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (21 + 21) = 42 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (21 + 21) = 42 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (15 + 24) = 39 Max George and Dianne Buswell (17 + 20) = 37 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (19 + 17) = 36 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (18 + 17) = 35 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (16 + 18) = 34 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (14 + 17) = 31 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (13 + 12) = 25

Week Two Strictly leaderboard

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 9 + 8) = 25 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 HRVY and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 9) = 24 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Max George and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7) = 20 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 8) = 21 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (6 + 6 + 6) = 18 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (2 + 5 + 5) = 12

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25 Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24 Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21 JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19 Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18 Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17 Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16 Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15 Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14 Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

