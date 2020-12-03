Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

YouTube star HRVY made history during Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing, as he received a perfect score from the judges after performing the Couples’ Choice with his professional dance partner Janette Manrara.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges were so impressed with his dance, they each awarded him a 10 – something that has never been achieved on the BBC One show in its 18 year history.

“What a night to come back!” Motsi gushed after his performance as Craig dubbed him a “GOAT” – Greatest Of All Time.

Where can he go from here? Viewers will be excited to see how he does this weekend after the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Musicals Week revealed that he and Janette will be performing the American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line for Musicals Week.

He’s currently top of the leaderboard, but will HRVY’s score be enough to keep him out of the dance off and get him closer to the Strictly Come Dancing final, which is scheduled for December 19th.

As the competition heats up, here’s everything you need to know about HRVY – one of the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week Two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

Week Three: Cha Cha (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week Four: Salsa (8+10+9) = 27

Week Five: Tango (8 + 9 + 9) = 26

Week Six: Couples’ Choice (10 + 10 +10)

HRVY shot to the top of the leaderboard at the start of the competition, earning the first nine of the series with his energetic Jive, branded by Motsi Mabuse as the “best first dance” she’d ever seen.

The YouTuber continued to dominate the Strictly scoreboard, landing in second place in Week Two with his Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U, however his lower-marked Cha Cha bumped him down a few spots to fifth place in Week Three allowing for rising stars Ranvir Singh and Bill Bailey to fill his space.

He managed to pick himself back up, however, in Week Four, climbing up to the second place spot for his saucy Salsa.

In Week Five, he struggled to get into the swing of the Tango, admitting the dance hadn’t suited him well. Nonetheless, he scored a more than respectable 26 points and found himself fourth on the leaderboard.

That was all a distant memory as he went on to make made history last weekend, after receiving a perfect score from the judges for his Couples’ Choice with Janette Manrara. He scored three 10s from each judge, landing 30 points and shooting right up to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

This weekend for Musicals Week, HRVY and Janette will be performing the American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line for Musicals Week – and no doubt he will be aiming for three perfect 10s once more.

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he later revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”