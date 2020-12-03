Maisie Smith has put those two consecutive weeks in the dance-off firmly behind her, bursting back onto the Strictly Come Dancing floor with a bang and her head held high – and landing a near-perfect score from the judges.

The EastEnders actress braved the dance floor with her professional partner Gorka Marquez to perform the Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams, and she certainly impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Maisie Smith managed to secure her highest Strictly score so far just a week after being in the dance-off, as the judges awarded her 29 points.

This put the 19-year-old in second place on the strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, right behind HRVY who made Strictly Come Dancing history as he received a perfect score – something that’s never been done in Week Six.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Seven have been confirmed, and Maisie and Gorka will be performing the Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors for Musicals Week.

Maisie has had a rocky Strictly journey so far. Despite receiving high scores from the judges, she hasn’t received the same acknowledgement from viewers at home when it comes to the Strictly vote.

So much so, she’s been in dance-off two weeks in a row – first with The Wanted’s Max George, and again with actress Caroline Quentin.

However, Maisie Smith’s rocky Strictly journey isn’t unprecedented, and although some viewers appear to have found it difficult to warm to contestants like Maisie – who have had some dance experience, although not at the Strictly ballroom level – she’s very much needed on the series for it to work.

So, will this week’s performance be able to keep her out of the dance off, and get her one step closer to the Strictly Come Dancing final? We sure hope so!

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith is competing against the likes of DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and comedian, actor and musician Bill bailey in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week Two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Week Three: American Smooth (8+7+9) =24

Week Four: Cha Cha (7+8+9) = 24

Week Five: Salsa (9+9+9) = 27

Week Six: Quickstep (9 + 10 + 10) = 29

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in Week Two and third place in Week Three.

And after surprisingly finding herself in the dance off in Week Four, Maisie bounced back in style the following weekend, with her memorable Salsa seeing her score 27 points – putting her in second place behind only Jamie and his partner Karen.

The routine, danced to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor, had all three judges unanimous in their praise. However, it wasn’t enough to save Maisie from her second dance-off.

The actress managed to beat Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe to keep her spot in the competition, but had to pull out all the stops in Week Six to make it through to the next live show.

And did she and Gorka bring their A-game or what, as they performed a Quickstep and bagged a near perfect score of 29 points!

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”