The programme, titled The Secret Story of the BBC Christmas Tapes, will include Tom Baker's Time Lord swearing at his robotic dog companion, K9; Judi Dench losing her cool on the set of children's series Jackanory; David Suchet — aka Poirot — getting a custard pie in the face; and I'm a Celeb's very own ex-emperor Noel Edmonds forgetting his lines during the taping of Swap Shop.

Fingers crossed the BBC is continuing the cheeky tradition for future shows...

The Secret Story of the BBC Christmas Tapes will air on Sunday 23rd December at 9.30pm on BBC4