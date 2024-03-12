Tate will play a dual role as both Evie and Charlie, while other stars include Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as series winner Harry, Sally Phillips as fan favourite Faithful Diane, and Asim Chaudhry as everyone's favourite sleuth, Jaz – aka Jazatha Christie.

Meanwhile, David Walliams plays series villain Paul, Kiell Smith-Bynoe is Miles, Iain Stirling takes on the role of Ross and defeated finalist Mollie Pearce will make "a very special cameo" appearance playing herself.

According to the BBC, the skit will make reference to several of the most iconic moments from the hit show's second season, including Jazatha Christie being ignored, Ross's infamous wink, Diane's untimely murder and the Traitors turning on each other at the roundtable.

Speaking about the sketch, Jones said it was an "absolute thrill" to be cast as Claudia, especially given she's long wanted to take part in Comic Relief.

"I watched The Traitors and I love Claudia, so everything is done with love as I step into her shoes," she said.

"The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes. So we are having fun, but the main thing will always be the causes."

Bailey said that being invited to in the sketch "is the proudest moment of my career so far", and described The Traitors as "my all-time favourite TV series".

He added: "I would be star-struck if I met any one of them. I’m sure I am the first in a long line of actors who will play Harry in biopics. Actually, I want to take this moment to publicly apologise to Harry for what I’ve done."

Meanwhile, Mollie said: ‘"Red Nose Day is a great cause and something I’ve grown up watching. When I read the script, I thought it was so funny and great entertainment, it’s nice to make people laugh and smile after such an intense series.

"I don’t think I have really had time to process being asked to be involved in the sketch. When I got the call, I was running around the house with my mum screaming. I feel very privileged and very lucky."

The Traitors: The Movie will air during Comic Relief: Funny for Money on 15th March from 7pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can donate to Comic Relief at comicrelief.com/radiotimes.

