It’s only a few days since Pointless aired its 1,000th episode (which had viewers freaking out as hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman swapped roles), but last night’s episode introduced another exciting first when Armstrong became part of the game itself.

In one particular round Armstrong and Osman were looking for the names of artists who had top 40 albums in 2015, and as usual the more obscure answers would get the contestants closer to the prize. Of course, Pointless answers, where none of a panel of 100 people gave this particular answer to the question, would be even better.