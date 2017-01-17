Pointless fans were seriously freaked out by the show's 1,000th episode
“They're the wrong way round I'm uncomfortable”
In celebration of its 1,000th episode, Pointless presenters Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong – wait for it – switched roles on the quiz show last night.
As often happens when there are huge shifts in an established element of modern culture, people went a bit mad.
Reacting to Osman leaving the safe confines of his table and chair to stand up and banter with the contestants, while Armstrong took a seat, fans of the show were in despair:
Even Osman was a bit out of sorts, after revealing to Radio Times: "I was happy when I got back behind the desk."
This is even freaking me out #Pointless1000
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 16, 2017
Pointless continues as normal this evening with Osman and Armstrong back where they truly belong.