In celebration of its 1,000th episode, Pointless presenters Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong – wait for it – switched roles on the quiz show last night.

As often happens when there are huge shifts in an established element of modern culture, people went a bit mad.

Reacting to Osman leaving the safe confines of his table and chair to stand up and banter with the contestants, while Armstrong took a seat, fans of the show were in despair:

Even Osman was a bit out of sorts, after revealing to Radio Times: "I was happy when I got back behind the desk."

This is even freaking me out #Pointless1000

— Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 16, 2017

Pointless continues as normal this evening with Osman and Armstrong back where they truly belong.

