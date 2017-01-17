Reacting to Osman leaving the safe confines of his table and chair to stand up and banter with the contestants, while Armstrong took a seat, fans of the show were in despair:

Even Osman was a bit out of sorts, after revealing to Radio Times: "I was happy when I got back behind the desk."

This is even freaking me out #Pointless1000 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 16, 2017

Pointless continues as normal this evening with Osman and Armstrong back where they truly belong.