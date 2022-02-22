We don’t often get Strictly Come Dancing news in February but we did today - and the word from the ballroom was bittersweet. After seven years lighting up the Elstree Studios floor, professional dancer Oti Mabuse has quit the show . The BBC glitterball just lost a little of its lustre.

The 31-year-old South African’s departure had a certain air of inevitability. Oti’s star has rightly been on an unstoppable rise. She’s currently a judge on celebrity skate-athon Dancing on Ice, after performing similar duties on ITV stablemate The Masked Dancer and BBC One's The Greatest Dancer. She’s increasingly in-demand and had arguably grown too big for dear old Strictly.

She’s about to present her own primetime dating show, the awkwardly titled Romeo & Duet. Her hectic schedule also includes a BBC Sounds podcast, her second children’s book, her first solo tour and choreographing the UK production of a Cher jukebox musical, which opens soon. In short, Oti’s sequin-spangled iCal is chock full of commitments. Something had to give. Sadly, it seems that it’s Strictly.

Oti exits with an enviable record, having reached three grand finals in seven seasons. She's only the second pro to lift the Glitterball Trophy twice, with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, and the first ever to win it in consecutive years. Rivalled only by reigning champion Giovanni Pernice as Strictly’s best pro, Oti will be dauntingly difficult to replace.

She blazed a trail as the show’s first Black professional, paving the way for compatriots Johannes Radebe and Cameron Lombard, and helping to usher the show into its newly diverse current era.

Similarly, Oti’s choreography provided a bridge between the traditional and the contemporary. She’s been a stickler for technical ballroom details, always drumming proper footwork into her partners, but isn’t afraid of razzle-dazzle gimmicks either. She embraced fancy-dress themed weeks as much as classic routines. She was a rare pro who became equally beloved by both purists and casual punters.

She’s an exciting dancer, full of flair and a creator of magic moments. Her crowning achievement was refusing to play her partnership with Bailey for laughs, instead turning the 55-year-old funnyman into a surprise runaway champion. Their sharp-suited Rapper’s Delight streetdance was one of the TV highlights of lockdown and will live long in the memory.

Her hard graft and adaptability also impressed. Remember that Oti was supposed to be paired with Jamie Laing in 2019 until he injured his foot during the launch show? Oti swapped to super-sub Fletcher at the last minute, taught him the notoriously tricky samba within a few days, topped the week one leaderboard and never looked back.

With her fierce work ethic, high energy and playful sense of humour, the irrepressible Oti has brought the best out of all her partners - be they gifted hoofers like Fletcher and Danny Mac, promising improvers like Bailey, Graeme Swann and Jonnie Peacock, or less natural movers like Anthony Ogogo and Ugo Monye. She's been one of the show's best teachers, as well as among its standout performers.

Universally adored and admired, she’d become a central part of the Strictly family - even more so since her big sis Motsi joined the judging panel. There are now even rumours that producers are pondering bringing in a third Mabuse sibling, middle sister Phemelo. Yes, the Mabuses could be the new Cliftons.

Strictly will undoubtedly be worse off without Oti. Yet as one dancefloor door closes, another opens. Oti's departure is also an opportunity. Strictly has survived in such rude health for so long because it’s constantly reinventing itself, making subtle tweaks to its cast and format to keep things fresh. Now it gets the chance to do so again.

New blood will be welcome, because the show’s female pros have grown a little stale in recent years. Oti’s exit represents a chance to rejuvenate the line-up. After all, look at the impact of newer recruits like Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin and Nancy Xu last series.

Since Anton du Beke swapped his spats for scoring paddles, Karen Hauer has become the show’s longest-serving pro. Hugely likeable as she is, Karen has increasingly become cannon fodder. Uptempo Latin and odd speciality dance aside, her choreography doesn’t set the dancefloor alight. Her best buddy Janette Manrara has already stepped sideways to co-host spin-off show It Takes Two. Karen could well hang up her own salsa shoes in the next year or two.

Elsewhere in the pro female ranks, Dianne Buswell hasn't quite kicked on after a promising second season alongside Joe Sugg. Luba Mushtuk has made little impression and found herself benched last time. Welsh wonder Amy Dowden is much-loved (and has important status as the sole home-grown female) but, like Karen, tends to get saddled with mediocre partners.

With Oti gone, Katya Jones - a fierce competitor and boldly creative choreographer - is now MVP of the females. Nadiya Bychkova came into her own alongside Dan Walker last year. It will be intriguing to see if she continues to blossom next time. Polish pocket rocket Jowita Przystał, a new recruit who is yet to get a full celebrity partner, also has potential.

Oti will be much missed but her fond farewell might prove a blessing in disguise, clearing the way for the next Strictly star. Get the casting of her replacement right and it could revitalise Strictly as its waltzes towards its 20th season this autumn. We wish Oti luck in her next chapter - and will keep an eager eye on dancefloor developments.

