Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed, though, that professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, who won the competition back in 2021 with partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, doesn’t feature in the group dances this year.

Here’s the backstory behind Giovanni’s absence from those show-stopping group numbers…

Why isn’t Giovanni Pernice in the group dances?

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis in Strictly Come Dancing 2021. BBC/Guy Levy BBC Pictures

When Strictly aired in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, the show’s bosses made the decision to pre-film all of the group numbers in the summer, rather than record them live, before the competition kicked off in earnest.

This was so that the professional dancers could form a ‘bubble’ beforehand in accordance with Covid protocols at the time.

Since then, they’ve decided to stick to this plan, typically filming the group dances in August ahead of each new season premiering in September.

While performing his Him & Me stage show with Strictly pro-turned judge Anton du Beke back in July, Giovanni injured his ankle and was advised to take a break from dancing in order to rest.

"As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage,” he told fans last month.

"I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised [me] to rest for a few weeks.”

He further explained: “[The injury] also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing - which I’m really looking forward to."

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. BBC

Last year, Giovanni was paired up with presenter and radio host Richie Anderson, and ended up leaving the competition in its second week.

He recently laughed off reports that he is planning to leave the BBC dance show, sharing a screenshot of a tabloid report on his Instagram story with the caption: "Lol I'm not going anywhere!!!"

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

