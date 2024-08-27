The news has cast a looming shadow on the show's milestone 20th anniversary season, which will be the first to involve chaperones accompanying celebrities to their training sessions to keep an eye on how they unfold.

Fellow pro Vito Coppola, who has not been the subject of any accusations, was interviewed by the Daily Mirror this week, clarifying that his affection for longtime friend Di Prima has not been diminished by recent events.

"I love Graziano," he said. "I’ve known him since years ago, when we were competing. I love him and I will love him forever."

In a statement following the allegations, Di Prima said: "I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I am not a monster. I am not an abusive man." He also said his mental health had declined since his firing, which had led to "ugly thoughts".

Following the removal of Graziano Di Prima from the show, director-general Tim Davie said in July (via BBC News): "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

He added that he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn't been wholly positive".

"That's something we do need to reflect on and I'm sorry about that. There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

While the behind-the-scenes controversy will be at the forefront of some viewers' minds this year, Coppola is hopeful that Strictly will be able to shift the narrative back to its typically cheery presentation.

Coppola continued: "It’s like a family. We always want to look at the positive, beautiful things. This year is Strictly’s 20th anniversary, and it’s going to be a special year.

"Amy [Dowden] is back, and will bring us so much joy, words cannot express. And then there’s Aljaž [Škorjanec] – it’s a nice opportunity to get to work side by side.

He added: "There is so much love, we are just enjoying every moment, every day of this rehearsal. This is just the beginning."

Strictly Come Dancing is welcoming back Dowden after a period of absence while she received cancer treatment, while former champion Škorjanec also returns after stepping back from the show in 2021.

