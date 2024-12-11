It was the second time in a row that Tasha and Aljaž had to fight for their place, with the pair beating Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał in the eyes of the judges, who voted unanimously to save them.

While for some it may be a knock to their confidence, Tasha is using it as a momentum-builder for this Saturday night’s finale – where she’ll perform her final three routines in order to win over the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking ahead of the final, Tasha said: "I always say I never look at the dance-off in a negative experience. If anything is added to my experience, I've had that journey now, the ups and downs.

"I said to Aljaž I'd be happy to do the Waltz with you again, or the Argentine Tango – it's another opportunity to dance with you again. So I was like, 'You know what? Let's just go for it!'

"And I remember in the semi-final last week, the Salsa especially, we opened the show, and I had so much fire and butterflies in my belly, because I was like, 'I'm not ready to go at the last hurdle,' I really wanted to get over it.

"I'm so proud that we just went out there and didn't let it stop us. If anything, it made us, it didn't break us.

"I've honestly loved every single minute. Every team – hair, costume, set production – everyone that's involved is just such a lovely, kind [group of] people to be a part of," she added.

"I go into rehearsals with a smile on my face. I leave with a smile on my face, same as Saturday. You know, it is a long day, but everyone has such a high, joyless energy, because we want the show to do well.

"And I think that’s the beauty of it, you know, the magic of Strictly."

In order to fight for the sought-after Glitterball this weekend, Tasha and Aljaž will perform three final routines - including two previous routines, their Couple's Choice to What About Us by P!nk and their American Smooth to Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, one chosen by them and the other by the judges.

They will also perform a Showdance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman to encapsulate their time together.

Tasha will be battling alongside comedian Chris McCausland and his pro Dianne Buswell, Miranda star Sarah Hadland and last year’s winner Vito Coppola, and JLS singer JB Gill and his partner Lauren Oakley.

The winner will be revealed on the Strictly live show, which airs this Saturday, by presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final airs Saturday at 6pm continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

