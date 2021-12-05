Strictly’s John Whaite posts hilarious response to “throwing Johannes to the floor” in dance

Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has responded to an unfortunate mistake in the final moments of last night’s dance, which saw him drop professional partner Johannes Radebe to the floor “with an almighty thud”.

The couple, who are in the running for a place in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final, performed a Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge, which got off to a strong start on Saturday night’s show.

However, the judges’ scores were heavily impacted by the final move in the routine: a botched lift that ended with Radebe plummeting to the floor.

In an Instagram story shared by Whaite after the dance, Radebe said that he looked “like a sack of potatoes” – a comment that the former Bake-Off star poked fun at later, sharing an image of some spuds on Instagram Stories with the caption: “Johannes Radebe, is this you?”

He added in a short video: “It’s a nice life metaphor, guys, that sometimes you take a tumble… sometimes things go wrong. But what do we do? We dust ourselves off and we carry on.”

Whaite also shared an Instagram post of himself and Radebe backstage at Strictly, assuring fans that he is “so proud” of their dance despite the fault at the end.

The caption reads: “When life throws you a sack of spuds, you throw it over your shoulder anyway then drop it and slap it on the arse.

“In spite of throwing poor Johannes Radebe to the floor with an almighty thud, tonight I had so much bloody fun on that dance floor and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Whatever happens in the results show, Johannes Radebe you’ll always be a king and I’m so super proud of you.”

John and Johannes weren’t the only couple to suffer a mistake this week, as AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington also ended their routine with an attempted lift that went awry.

We’ll find out tonight whether viewers are willing to turn a blind eye to the minor hiccups, or if they could land the affected couples in the dreaded dance-off.

