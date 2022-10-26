Ellie Taylor revealed the dances she's "dreading" the most during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com . The Ted Lasso actress is currently paired up with pro Johannes Rabede, and found themselves eighth on the Strictly leaderboard last weekend.

As we near Strictly Come Dancing 's sixth week, the competition is really starting to heat up, and the Strictly contestants are getting a feel for the types of dances they like – and the ones they don't.

"Is there anything I'm dreading? I don't feel like I'm a Latin kind of girl," she told us. "So I think anything super wiggly and sexy will be a challenge for me, because that's not really my vibe. I'm from a small town in in Essex, you know what I mean? We're not like, known for our Latin rhythm."

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Rabede BBC

She did add that she was very much open to give it a go, because that's what Strictly is about.

"You never know, you've got to push yourself or challenge yourself," she said. "And Jo's managed to pull out amazing things for me so far.

"He's a bl***y miracle worker. So, who knows? I'm up for everything. That's the whole point you want to do Strictly: you've got to chuck yourself in and try things you wouldn't normally do and make yourself feel uncomfortable."

Before she takes on her next 'sexy, wiggly' Latin number, however, Ellie will be dancing a Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for Halloween Week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 29th October at 6:30pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

