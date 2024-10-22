While the routine was largely praised by the judges, Horwood dished out some comments, noting that McCausland's elbow was "way too low" and "lacked any sort of swing".

Before Horwood could continue, McCausland said: "Craig, can I just say as well — the beard doesn't suit you, and even I know that! Just friendly advice, darling."

As those in the audience burst out with laughter, Craig took the comment on the chin, and all is well between the pair.

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland. BBC/Guy Levy

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Horwood said of this year's Strictly pairings: "I'm really loving the cast. I think they're a whole bunch of fun, and that's what I look forward to every week.

"There are always some fantastic comments from Chris, of course, and they all get on really well, and I'm just pleased about that and loving it. I think they're a really good, eclectic bunch."

Horwood didn't stop there, saying he has been "really surprised" by McCausland's dancing skills.

"He is incredible," he told RadioTimes.com. "[He is a] fantastic dancer, and I love seeing that because I wasn't expecting massive things from him. But every week he just seems to improve and really focuses himself, and I think that's great."

Horwood isn't the only judge impressed with McCausland, either, with head judge Shirley Ballas telling RadioTimes.com that the comedian "has been absolutely stunning".

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking on the carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards, Ballas said: "We've had lots of surprises on the show. Punam, when she did her cultural number, we were just blown away.

"I think everybody, even from Toyah [when she] gave us an energy that we've never seen before.

"I feel like the BBC have really put together a fantastic selection of celerities, and there's lots more in store!"

Despite McCausland's "low elbow", he and dance partner Dianne Buswell made it to the third spot on the leaderboard, receiving 35 points for their Waltz, just four points behind Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas and Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.

