Harry's high energy Cha Cha packed a punch – and even featured an impressive push-up stunt with pro partner Karen Hauer posed on his back – and stood him in good stead on the Week One leaderboard, scoring 19 points from the judges.

While Harry was emotional after completing his dance floor debut, talk soon turned to the action-packed physicality of the routine.

"I could see you were a bit nervous," Head Judge Shirley Ballas noted, adding: "All in all you did a grand job."

Upon his turn, Anton Du Beke enthused: "It's a whole thing!"

Gesturing to the dance floor as he relived the routine in his mind, Anton didn't seem sure what to say.

"Shirley come on, let's do it now!" he burst out, stepping down from his seat at the judges' desk and dropping to the floor.

Anton proceeded to perform several push-ups as Karen shrieked in surprise, clearly ticked.

Anton Du Beke did push-ups on Strictly BBC

Motsi Mabuse clutched Shirley, both howling with laughter – but then Nitro took it up a notch.

"Anton, do you want a ride?" he shouted to the judge over the audience's laughter, waving Anton down on to the ballroom floor and urging him to hop up on his back to mimic the stunt he just managed to pull off with professional dancer Karen.

Karen shrieked again as she held on to Anton's hands, helping him balance on Harry's back as the Gladiator effortlessly performed push-ups with the esteemed judge perched atop his back.

When Harry and Karen got up to the Clauditorium after all the kerfuffle, Claudia Winkleman even admitted there had been more yelling in the studio, laughing: "We were screaming up here when you did that with Anton."

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

