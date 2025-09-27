"Obviously, you know I'm explosive, I'm powerful, sometimes I'm too powerful," he said on the show, continuing: "I end[ed] up hurting myself and I've got a little bit of a dodgy knee, but these things happen in sport when you're pushing yourself as hard as you do."

While he was given the all clear and is back in the arena and now in the Strictly ballroom, Harry couldn't fight back tears after his Cha Cha alongside Karen Hauer.

"This time last year I wasn't able to do anything like that," Harry told host Tess Daly after completing his first high-energy performance. "And I never thought I'd be myself again. It just feels so nice to be myself. I had an injury and I didn't know if I'd be able to walk, run."

He continued: "I've dreamt of that moment and even though I did Christmas, I wasn't 100 per cent and I'm here and I'm 100 per cent so I'm really thankful."

Despite an slight misstep, Harry impressed the audience with his routine, which featured push-ups with Karen stood on his back.

And the training didn't stop there as he quickly returned to the floor and did the very same with Anton Du Beke, who joked he'd give the couple 12 points.

Harry previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about his injury, revealing he was fully healed and was "all in" and ready for Strictly.

Ahead of the series, Harry said: "I'm all in really. I think I've been able to get through a filming of Gladiators, I know that my body's in good nick I've conditioned it as I should normally.

"When you're happy, your body's then happy, and it's all good. So I'm quite thankful that, and I'm far more appreciative to come back and be better."

