Aljaz Skorjanec is not leaving Strictly, Janette Manrara confirms

The competition is really heating up on Strictly Come Dancing as we approach the much-loved Musicals Week.

But fans of the show were worried after last weekend, when Sara Davies was sent home and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec gave a speech that many thought sounded like he was leaving the show for good.

Luckily, the dancer, who was voted fans’ favourite professional earlier this year, isn’t going anywhere, at least according to his wife and host of It Takes Two, Janette Manrara.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show, Janette said: “He is not leaving! I’m going to put an end to the rumours, it’s not happening. He’s too in love with the show. I think he was just so happy with Sara and they just created such an amazing bond, an amazing friendship.”

She added: “He fell in love going up to Newcastle and being with [Sara’s] family and meeting everybody up there, up North. So I think he was just gutted that the series ended for him.

“But you know, we are friends with her. I told her she is stuck with us forever, she has no choice.”

After Sara was announced as the latest celebrity to leave Strictly, Aljaz gave a heartfelt speech.

“I feel like from that day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season,” he said. “Honestly, I wouldn’t want to dance with anybody else. You have been an absolute joy and a testament to hard work – not just on Strictly but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother.”

He added: “Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davies that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home. I’ve been so welcomed up North, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show. Thank you everyone and thank you for supporting us.”

