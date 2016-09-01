We have good news and bad news Crystal Maze fans: there is a one-off special coming to Channel 4 later this year, but David Tennant will not be hosting.

Rumours were rife yesterday that the former Doctor Who star would be taking charge of the Crystal Dome for a charity celebrity special. It made such sense - a former Time Lord zipping around the various zones. But alas, a source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that this is not the case. Nor, we're told, is it original host Richard O'Brien.