Stop the fans! David Tennant isn't going to host the Crystal Maze special
News of who will be running the one-off celebrity edition is expected soon
We have good news and bad news Crystal Maze fans: there is a one-off special coming to Channel 4 later this year, but David Tennant will not be hosting.
Rumours were rife yesterday that the former Doctor Who star would be taking charge of the Crystal Dome for a charity celebrity special. It made such sense - a former Time Lord zipping around the various zones. But alas, a source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that this is not the case. Nor, we're told, is it original host Richard O'Brien.
It seems we won't have to wait long, with news of the presenter's identity expected to be unveiled soon. Details of the celebrity line-up will follow shortly after.
The special will form part of the channel's annual charity comedy gala, Stand Up To Cancer. It's understood execs will consider a full return of the hit 90s series if this special proves popular.