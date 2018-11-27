Over 11,000 votes were cast after Radio Times called on readers to vote for their favourite Sports Personality winner ever.

Bobby Moore, who won Sports Personality of the Year in 1966 after lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy in July of the same year at Wembley, came top of the list of all-time sporting greats.

Sir Andy Murray – the only person to lift the Sports Personality trophy on three occasions – came second in the poll, with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton coming in third.

Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times, Bobby Moore's daughter Roberta said, "It makes me incredibly proud to think that after all this time he is held in such high esteem. It really is very touching and is of huge comfort to all our family.

"He was extremely proud and the trophy was in pride of place to reflect that," she added. "It was a big accolade for him. So he would be so honoured, so thrilled and so humbled by this."

Great Britain's most successful rower, Sir Steve Redgrave, was voted fourth in the Radio Times poll. He won Sports Personality in 2000 after winning his fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Britain's joint most successful Olympian of all time, Sir Chris Hoy, came in fifth, while last year's Sports Personality winner Sir Mo Farah came in sixth.

Double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson placed seventh, while England and Manchester United star David Beckham came in eighth.

Figure skating pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, the only dual winners of Sports Personality, came ninth on the list, with Paul Gascoigne and cricket star Sir Ian Botham coming in joint tenth.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year has aired every year since 1954, when 5,000m runner Sir Chris Chataway was awarded the prize. This year the BBC will celebrate the show's 65th anniversary as part of the live broadcast on Sunday 16th December.

Unlike previous years, this year the BBC will only reveal the Sports Personality shortlist on the night, when viewers will be able to vote to crown the 2018 winner.

In the new issue of Radio Times, broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson explains the enduring appeal of Sports Personality.

"It's so difficult to know how some winners strike a claim in the public's affections for these awards, what it is that strikes a chord with them," he says. "There are odd things in these sporting greats that just confirm or spark something in you."

Greatest Sports Personality of All Time – the Top 20

1: Bobby Moore (1966)

2: Sir Andy Murray (2013, 2015, 2016)

3: Lewis Hamilton (2014)

4: Sir Steve Redgrave (2000)

5: Sir Chris Hoy (2008)

6: Sir Mo Farah (2017)

7: Daley Thompson (1982)

8: David Beckham (2001)

9: Torvill and Dean (1984)

10: Paul Gascoigne (1990)

10: Sir Ian Botham (1981)

11: Jonny Wilkinson (2003)

12: AP McCoy (2010)

13: Sir Henry Cooper (1967, 1970)

14: Paula Radcliffe (2002)

15: Andrew Flintoff (2005)

16: Sir Bradley Wiggins (2012)

17: Joe Calzaghe (2007)

17: Dame Kelly Holmes (2004)

17: Lord Sebastian Coe (1979)

17: John Surtees (1959)

18: Ryan Giggs (2009)

18: Dame Mary Peters (1972)

19: Sir Chris Chataway (1954)

20: Sir Stirling Moss (1961)