However, the public will still vote to decide the winner of the 65th annual award.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: "Announcing the much-anticipated shortlist at the start of the show will add even another layer of excitement to what is set to be a thrilling night for everyone.”

The show, which will be hosted again by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, will also introduce two new awards: Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year and World Sport Star of the Year.

BBC execs will no doubt hope that the World Sport Star award will increase the programme's appeal to a global audience.

It seems the programme is also hoping to reel in younger viewers, as it announced that the Young Sports Personality of the Year award will be presented at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards, in collaboration with Radio 1.

“BBC Sports Personality of the Year is a much loved BBC show that is constantly evolving," the BBC's Slater added.

"Bringing in these changes allows us to celebrate even further what has been an incredible year of sport whilst also paying tribute to the achievements of individuals."

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will air on BBC1 on 16th December