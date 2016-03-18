Here's the full run-down of the night's highlights. And don't forget to go to the Sport Relief website to donate.

7pm-8.30pm, BBC1: Gary Lineker and David Walliams kick off

The Match of the Day presenter joins up with Walliams to lead the show through the first hour and a half. Highlights include

8.30pm-10pm, BBC1: John Bishop, Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman take over

The presenting relay race continues, while Walliams and Lineker take a breather.

Frank Spencer returns after almost 40 years for a brand new sketch featuring Olympic cycling legend Bradley Wiggins

Eddie Izzard (hopefully) finishes his 27 marathons in 27 days challenge, as the show heads to South Africa

Idris Elba joins in the Sport Relief fun as detective John Luther, and a cast of guest stars including Lenny Henry, Rio Ferdinand, David Haye and Denise Lewis.

Singer James Bay performs the Sport Relief single Running live.

10pm-10.35pm, BBC2

Change channel! Bishop, McCall and Winkleman keep the show running, with some special guests.

The story of James Corden's bid to become Fifa President is told in full

The inimitable Alan Partridge brings his sports broadcasting skills to the party

DJ Greg James reveals how he survived his epic 'Gregathlon' – five triathlons in five different cities in five days.

10.35pm-1am, BBC1: Greg James and Alesha Dixon go late into the night

Change back! The marathon doesn't stop as Greg and Alesha take charge for the final stretch.

