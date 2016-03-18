Sport Relief 2016: your full TV guide
From Frank Spencer's return to David Walliams, Luther, Alan Partridge and more, don't miss any of this year's charity highlights
Sport Relief 2016 returns bigger and better than ever, with the night of fundraising fun set to start this Friday 18th March at 7pm on BBC1.
From the return of Frank Spencer to Freddie Flintoff and Steve Redgrave going head-to-head in Clash of the Titans, it's set to be a packed night.
Here's the full run-down of the night's highlights. And don't forget to go to the Sport Relief website to donate.
7pm-8.30pm, BBC1: Gary Lineker and David Walliams kick off
The Match of the Day presenter joins up with Walliams to lead the show through the first hour and a half. Highlights include
- Freddie Flintoff and Sir Steve Redgrave go head-to-head in Clash of the Titans
- David Walliams revives Little Britain's Emily Howard alongside Peter Crouch, Micky Flanagan and England women's football team
- Jo Brand re-lives her 'Hell of a Walk'.
8.30pm-10pm, BBC1: John Bishop, Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman take over
The presenting relay race continues, while Walliams and Lineker take a breather.
- Frank Spencer returns after almost 40 years for a brand new sketch featuring Olympic cycling legend Bradley Wiggins
- Eddie Izzard (hopefully) finishes his 27 marathons in 27 days challenge, as the show heads to South Africa
- Idris Elba joins in the Sport Relief fun as detective John Luther, and a cast of guest stars including Lenny Henry, Rio Ferdinand, David Haye and Denise Lewis.
- Singer James Bay performs the Sport Relief single Running live.
10pm-10.35pm, BBC2
Change channel! Bishop, McCall and Winkleman keep the show running, with some special guests.
- The story of James Corden's bid to become Fifa President is told in full
- The inimitable Alan Partridge brings his sports broadcasting skills to the party
- DJ Greg James reveals how he survived his epic 'Gregathlon' – five triathlons in five different cities in five days.
10.35pm-1am, BBC1: Greg James and Alesha Dixon go late into the night
Change back! The marathon doesn't stop as Greg and Alesha take charge for the final stretch.
- Jack Whitehall goes in search of Wales's finest, Gareth Bale
- Two Invictus Games athletes join the final challenges of Clash of the Titans
- Frank Spencer is set to appear live following his special Some Mothers Do Ave 'Em sketch
- Gabby Logan introduces the best moments from Let's Play Darts for Sport Relief.