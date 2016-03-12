With the clock ticking, there’s only one woman to help Peter convince as a woman – Emily Howard!

"This is the return of a Little Britain character with Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before," Walliams promised, also tweeting pictures of himself as Emily with “Petra” Crouch.

Guess we’ll find out next week whether Crouch passes the test or really puts his football boot in it.

More like this

Advertisement

Sport Relief will air on BBC One on Friday 18th March from 7.00pm