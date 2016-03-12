David Walliams gives Peter Crouch tips on how to be a laaaady for Sport Relief
Little Britain fans, look who's back...
After enlisting James Corden’s Smithy to run for FIFA president, Sport Relief has revived another classic modern comedy character to help raise money this year – and she’s a laaaady.
Yes that’s right, David Walliams’ cross-dressing Emily Howard from Little Britain is back, and this time she has an apprentice – footballer Peter Crouch, whose manager (Micky Flanagan) has put him on the England women’s squad instead of the men’s.
With the clock ticking, there’s only one woman to help Peter convince as a woman – Emily Howard!
"This is the return of a Little Britain character with Peter Crouch as you have never seen him before," Walliams promised, also tweeting pictures of himself as Emily with “Petra” Crouch.
Guess we’ll find out next week whether Crouch passes the test or really puts his football boot in it.
More like this
Sport Relief will air on BBC One on Friday 18th March from 7.00pm