Freddie’s taken part before, but now he’s captain he’s got his eye on the prize.

“I took part in Clash of the Titans last time but we were robbed under John Bishop’s leadership. This time I’m back and I’m not leaving without that trophy.”

Redgrave may have five Olympic gold medals to his name, but the rower is getting just as competitive here.

“Winning gold medals at the Olympic Games was one thing. Leading my team to victory in Clash of the Titans is another matter altogether. Freddie Flintoff, bring it on.”

The events will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as part of the Sport Relief Night of TV on Friday 18 March. Sports TV presenters Ore Oduba and Dan Walker will host. The night will also see a one-off Luther sketch with special celebrity guests including David Haye, Denise Lewis and Ian Wright, as well as musical performances and comedy guest stars. John Bishop, Gary Lineker, David Walliams and Claudia Winkleman are among the presenters.

Sport Relief Night of TV returns to BBC One on Friday 18 March at 7pm

For tickets to watch Clash of the Titans head to the BBC website