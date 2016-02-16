Sir Steve Redgrave and Freddie Flintoff to go head-to-head in Sport Relief's Clash of the Titans
The Olympic champion rower and cricket legend will each lead a team of celebrities through various sporting challenges to raise money for the charity
Sir Steve Redgrave and Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff MBE will each captain a team for the return of Sport Relief’s Clash of the Titans, it was announced today.
The fun sporting event – a fixture since 2014 – sees celebrities from the world of entertainment and sport go head-to-head in a range of Olympic sporting challenges. This includes track cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, synchronised swimming and for the first time wrestling.
Freddie’s taken part before, but now he’s captain he’s got his eye on the prize.
“I took part in Clash of the Titans last time but we were robbed under John Bishop’s leadership. This time I’m back and I’m not leaving without that trophy.”
Redgrave may have five Olympic gold medals to his name, but the rower is getting just as competitive here.
More like this
“Winning gold medals at the Olympic Games was one thing. Leading my team to victory in Clash of the Titans is another matter altogether. Freddie Flintoff, bring it on.”
The events will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as part of the Sport Relief Night of TV on Friday 18 March. Sports TV presenters Ore Oduba and Dan Walker will host. The night will also see a one-off Luther sketch with special celebrity guests including David Haye, Denise Lewis and Ian Wright, as well as musical performances and comedy guest stars. John Bishop, Gary Lineker, David Walliams and Claudia Winkleman are among the presenters.
Sport Relief Night of TV returns to BBC One on Friday 18 March at 7pm
For tickets to watch Clash of the Titans head to the BBC website