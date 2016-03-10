Prince Harry cheers on Invictus athletes for Sport Relief
He's a good man to have in your corner
Prince Harry has lent his support to Sport Relief by visiting two former Invictus Games athletes as they trained for a charity event.
Mike Goody and Paul Vice competed in the 2014 Invictus Games and will run alongside celebrities in Sport Relief: Clash Of The Titans on March 18th. That's an 800m triathalon across the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, all under the watchful eye of Dame Kelly Holmes.
And Harry, founder of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel, was there to cheer them on.
“I think the fact that Invictus athletes are taking part in Sport Relief is huge for us,” Prince Harry said. “It’s fantastic for the guys to be recognised for both their efforts in the past, and the goals they’re achieving now, post injury. It’s also great for everyone else – they’re inspiring so many people across the country.”
Sport Relief Night of TV will air on BBC One on Friday 18th March from 7pm