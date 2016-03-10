And Harry, founder of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel, was there to cheer them on.

“I think the fact that Invictus athletes are taking part in Sport Relief is huge for us,” Prince Harry said. “It’s fantastic for the guys to be recognised for both their efforts in the past, and the goals they’re achieving now, post injury. It’s also great for everyone else – they’re inspiring so many people across the country.”

Sport Relief Night of TV will air on BBC One on Friday 18th March from 7pm