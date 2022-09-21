Snoochie Shy talks I'm A Celeb and new gig hosting Hire Me

Ahead of the new run, the star has hinted at this year's line-up , admitting some of her celebrity pals have been asking for advice – which has got her a little suspicious.

Last year, we saw DJ Snoochie Shy take on the Welsh campsite as she competed in season 21 of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! .

She revealed: "I can't say [who] but they've been asking what the experience is like, basically. I think everyone wants to know if they get approached what the real experience is like because you don't know.

"I'll be honest because before I went in there, I thought they might give us a breakfast bar or something when we're hungry, but you get nothing! You never know the experience until you get in there."

So, would she advise her pals to sign up for the show?

"100 per cent," she added. "I always say it's the best thing I've ever done, but the hardest thing I've ever done. It's something that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!"

Snoochie Shy ITV

This year, I'm A Celebrity returns to Australia after two years in Wales.

Snoochie took part in the second season held at Gwrych Castle, but she isn't feeling jealous of this year's contestants, saying: "My biggest fear is flying. The flight is like 24 hours, and I know they would have had us jump out of a plane or something, and I don't think I could have done it!

"So, I'm OK that I was in the freezing cold to be fair. But I can't wait to watch it - I think it's going to be sick!"

This year, Snoochie returns to our screens to host her brand new BBC Three series, Hire Me: Competing for a Dream Job, helping young people to secure their ideal job.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the presenter teased some special moments from the show, which starts tonight (Wednesday 21st September).

"We filmed in January, which is almost a year ago, but I think you can definitely look out for the karaoke scenes in the car," she said.

"And then there's an episode in interior designing where it gets really, really hectic and someone's nail pops off! It was getting crazy and I was even helping one of the candidates with their design, so I had the glue gun and stuff. I think that was one of my favourite episodes!"

Hire Me: Competing for a Dream Job starts on BBC Three on Wednesday 21st September at 8pm.

