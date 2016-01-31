Terry Wogan remembered

Here are just some of his best on-screen moments.

Wogan

A number of the broadcasts from Terry Wogan's BBC chat show are still available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Here is the interview that made headlines, where former footballer-turned-psychic David Icke claims to be the son of God. Wogan copes manfully with the whole thing.

The Floral Dance

Wogan didn't just play chart toppers – he recorded them himself. Here he is in 1978 on Top of the Pops performing English folk song The Floral Dance

Blankety Blank

'Wogan's Wand' on the BBC quiz show was the go-to microphone during Wogan's era hosting the show in the early 80s – until Kenny Everett tried to chop it in half that is...

Eurovision Song Contest

Where do we start? From confused presenters to barmy acts, Wogan has taken everything Eurovision had to throw at him in his stride.

Terry meets the Doctor

Children in Need 1983: Doctor Who episode The Five Doctors has just been broadcast. Back in the studio, Wogan gets a very special visit from the Fifth Doctor.

Gangnam Style

Wogan, never one to pass up an opportunity to show he's down with the kids, tries dancing Gangnam Style during a 2012 Children in Need broadcast.

Come Dancing

Sir Bruce Forsyth is the man who brought back Strictly Come Dancing, but Sir Terry was one of the regular hosts during the (non-celebrity) Come Dancing's long run on the BBC.

Being Human

So ingrained was Wogan into the BBC that he even popped up in other shows. Here's a brilliant cameo rom BBC3 supernatural drama Being Human.

Broadcasting prankster

Wogan was a true professional, but that didn't mean he wasn't averse to the odd on-air prank. Here he is recounting a story from his Irish radio days on Would I Lie To You? Did it really happen? Watch and find out.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks

The Eurovision King takes on the Intros round on Buzzcocks – and fails magnificently.

Janet and John

A regular fixture of Wogan's breakfast radio shows, the Janet and John stories invariably had newsreader John Marsh in hysterics. Sometimes, even Wogan struggled to get through the parody children's stories.

The final broadcast

Wogan had millions in tears – and might just have shed one or two of his own – when he hosted his final Radio 2 breakfast show in 2009. Re-live his heartfelt Wake up to Wogan message here.