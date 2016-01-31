Perhaps the most touching tributes came from Wogan’s fellow radio and television presenters. Mark Goodier is currently hosting a special show on BBC Radio 2, and on Twitter the tributes were led by Chris Evans – the man who took over the broadcaster's breakfast show in 2010.

Our most heartfelt thoughts go out to Helen, Mark, Alan, Katherine and Vanessa. To many of us Terry was Radio 2. We still can't believe it. — Chris Evans (@achrisevans) January 31, 2016

Terry Wogan remembered

Esther Rantzen, who worked with Wogan on the first Children in Need in 1980, told Sky News, "I just loved his company and the viewers and listeners loved his company. And he had that extraordinary warmth and charm. He was funny, witty - a really skilled interviewer, which looked so effortless but was not."

Indeed, many praised Wogan’s fundraising even above his broadcasting skill, with BBC director general Tony Hall saying he had lost a "wonderful friend" who left a "remarkable legacy".

More like this

But Sir Terry’s influence reached beyond broadcasting, with many actors, musicians and comedians expressing their sadness this morning.

Advertisement

And let's not forget the legions of TOGs – Terry’s Old Geezers and Gals – who remained his loyal audience throughout his unmatched career.