Chris Evans and Graham Norton lead tributes to Sir Terry Wogan
Friends, fans and followers are celebrating the broadcasting great, who has died aged 77
Terry Wogan was one of the most loved figures in British broadcasting, and tributes have been pouring in following his death aged 77.
The Prime Minister posted a personal tribute to the Irish presenter, remembering his sly sense of humour.
Perhaps the most touching tributes came from Wogan’s fellow radio and television presenters. Mark Goodier is currently hosting a special show on BBC Radio 2, and on Twitter the tributes were led by Chris Evans – the man who took over the broadcaster's breakfast show in 2010.
Our most heartfelt thoughts go out to Helen, Mark, Alan, Katherine and Vanessa. To many of us Terry was Radio 2. We still can't believe it.
— Chris Evans (@achrisevans) January 31, 2016
Esther Rantzen, who worked with Wogan on the first Children in Need in 1980, told Sky News, "I just loved his company and the viewers and listeners loved his company. And he had that extraordinary warmth and charm. He was funny, witty - a really skilled interviewer, which looked so effortless but was not."
Indeed, many praised Wogan’s fundraising even above his broadcasting skill, with BBC director general Tony Hall saying he had lost a "wonderful friend" who left a "remarkable legacy".
But Sir Terry’s influence reached beyond broadcasting, with many actors, musicians and comedians expressing their sadness this morning.
And let's not forget the legions of TOGs – Terry’s Old Geezers and Gals – who remained his loyal audience throughout his unmatched career.