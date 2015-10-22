The Got Talent format originally launched in the US in 2006, with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne among those who've appeared as judges. It's the most successful TV format of all time now airing in 183 countries worldwide.

Now it’s the boss who's taking up the reins, his addition coming after long-standing judge Howard Stern announced his departure. The rest of the judging line-up is yet to be confirmed.

True to form, Cowell’s announcement comes with a little reference to performing pooches.

“I am really thrilled to be joining ‘America’s Got Talent’ next season,” said Cowell. “What I love about this show is that it’s open to absolutely anyone. America has some fantastic talent just waiting to be discovered, and I would like that talent to come to our show, including any dogs who can sing!”

He added on Twitter:

“As the creator of the ‘Got Talent’ format, he genuinely loves the show more than anyone and is uniquely qualified as we take ‘AGT’ into its next decade,” said Paul Telegdy, NBC's President of Alternative and Late Night Programming. “We can’t wait to see the incredible acts the show will uncover as we head into season 11.”

Cowell will indeed be back for BGT on ITV next year, alongside regular judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. History dictates their UK judges’ tour will be done and dusted early in the new year, well before he's needed for filming on the US version.

It’s expected Cowell will also return to The X Factor next year, which will involve a bit of calendar jiggery-pokery given the summer commitments of both that and AGT but schedules can accommodate both. After all, it’s not the first time a judge has bounced between US and UK shows under the Cowell umbrella; former X Factor judge Mel B flew between The X Factor and AGT panels herself last year.

So America, get those pooches in training, Cowell is coming for you.