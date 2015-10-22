Nothing like inspiring your troops is there?

It follows an on-screen outburst when a public vote saw him given the Overs category to mentor this year, during which he swore repeatedly and asked hosts Caroline Flack and Olly Murs to confirm it really was the category he'd been given.

He did later apologise to his contestants and viewers for the swearing, but that was basically closing the stable door after the horse had bolted, wasn't it?

More like this

Cowell tempered his most recent comment slightly by adding, "But you never know. I was a bit sulky when I got the category, but then I got to know them and they're great people and I said to them, 'I'll do everything I can to give you a shot.'"

It's not exactly a glowing endorsement. Then again, Cowell helping you in any small way has got to be better than nothing. Right? Right?

It's perhaps a double blow that new judge Rita Ora, who Cowell himself wanted on the panel, has got the category he wanted: the Girls. "There's just some incredible singers in that category," Cowell admitted.

Maybe it's a double bluff and we're about to see some absolutely amazing performances from the Overs – or maybe we should just hope none of them caught their mentor's latest interview.

The X Factor continues Saturday (8:00pm) and Sunday (7:30pm) on ITV

Advertisement

Good Morning Britain, weekdays, 6.00am-8.30am, ITV