X Factor judges' categories revealed
You voted and here's who Simon Cowell, Rita Ora, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Nick Grimshaw will be mentoring this year
Spoilers follow: do not read on if you don't want to find out who the judges will be mentoring this year
This year, for the first time ever, the X Factor judges' categories were chosen by us the viewers.
The Twitter vote opened during Saturday night's debut show, asking fans to tweet which judge they wanted to mentor which category.
Today, as filming got underway on this year's Six Chair Challenge, it was time for the judges to find out the result so they could get down to the business of building their teams.
So who's mentoring whom? Well, check it out:
But, then, given by how much his fans have been campaigning for Grimshaw to get the Girls he may not be too chuffed.
me if @grimmers doesn't get #nickgirls ? pic.twitter.com/YfFRQQExmV
— ana d (@23nouis) September 1, 2015
Clearly we should be putting bets on the Girls, eh?
Cheryl is yet to comment on Twitter on her role mentoring the Groups, but it's about time a band followed in Little Mix's winning footsteps, right? And during this year's auditions Mrs CFV described the Groups category as "killer", so there's certainly promise.
The X Factor continues this Saturday and Sunday on ITV