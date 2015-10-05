"Are you winding me up?" he queried the hosts before demanding to see the envelope to see if they were "sure" it was the right name they'd read out. "Ok, thanks a lot," he added as he walked over to the judges' desk mouthing yet another swear word, to which Cheryl responded: "That's not nice".

Cowell, who had been openly campaigning to get the Girls category, bagged by Rita Ora, has taken to Twitter to say sorry for the outburst.

Sorry for swearing on the show tonight. It's not big and it's not clever. Wish Karen Mav had kept a seat. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) October 4, 2015

The boss also admitted he'd apologised to his category after the cameras swapped between their elation at the news and his disappointment.

Yes I did apologise to my contestants. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) October 4, 2015

It seems an odd response given Cowell had both the winner and the runner-up from the same category last year in the form of Ben Haenow and Fleur East. But this isn't a man who likes to lose, so clearly he's seen a likely winner in the Girls category (Louisa, perhaps?). And, judging by Rita's eventful Six Chair Challenge last night – she could have filled the chairs twice over with decent singers – it seems he could be right.

This is the first year viewers have determined which judge will be mentoring which category of acts, with Cheryl handed the Groups and Grimmers the Boys this year. Their Six Chairs episodes – along with the boss's – will follow over the next two bumper Sunday episodes.

The X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV