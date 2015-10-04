Those at the top of the picture are Rita's final six: Kiera Weathers, Louisa Johnson, Monica Michael, Lauren Murray, Chloe Paige and Havva Rebke.

Those at the bottom were swapped out along the way: Karen Mav for Kiera, Chloe Baker for Louisa, Sharon Rose for Lucy Duffield – who in turn was swapped out for Lauren – and finally Charli Beard for Havva. Yep, it's easier just looking at the picture.

More like this

Along the way some singers weren't even granted a seat, with (left to right) Katie Coleman, Kelly Mai Webb and Sophie Plumb given a no by Ms Ora; Sophie was a notably tough call, with the judges – particularly Simon – saying how much they'd enjoyed having her in the competition.

Two singers weren't actually shown during tonight's episode: Jasmine Leigh Morris and Caitlyn Vanbeck (the latter we were never introduced to), with a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com it was due to time restraints.

Add in Rita saying she felt sick, the crowd booing, Cowell winding his fellow judge up by telling her to make a decision and you were all but in the audience yelling, too.

Advertisement

The X Factor Six Chair Challenge continues next Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV