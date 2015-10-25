“Of course I’ve changed my tune,” he laughed.

“They've been great actually and now I've got to know them, I know what their strengths are,” Cowell continued. “I'm going to work now to give them great material. We have to look after each other now.

“I've got to know them, they want to win, they want to do well. I've got a point to prove.”

Flanked by the final three in question – Max Stone, Anton Stephans and Bupsi – I asked if they had anything to say to the boss after his less friendly comments.

“They’ve all hit me, beaten me…” Cowell joked.

But Anton had some kind words to say.

“Simon's turned around and said sorry. Anyone who turns around and says sorry and really means it, it's all forgiven easily. You can't help but forgive him, right?”

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV